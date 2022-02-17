Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 140.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.52, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $130.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

