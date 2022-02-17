Centiva Capital LP Takes $816,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

WEX opened at $172.90 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $160.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

