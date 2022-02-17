Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00106845 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

