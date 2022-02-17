Centrifuge (CFG) Market Capitalization Tops $96.67 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $96.67 million and $693,000.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.62 or 0.07088359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,634.16 or 0.99919467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,831,859 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

