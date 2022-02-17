CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of CEVA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. CEVA has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.07 million, a PE ratio of -312.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

