CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC decreased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,180 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 3.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFE stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

