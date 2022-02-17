Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $390.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.85.

NYSE:CRL opened at $305.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $259.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

