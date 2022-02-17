Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Update

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 63,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.