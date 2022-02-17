Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. 1,615,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 131,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.