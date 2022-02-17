Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $41.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of CC stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

