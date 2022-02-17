Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 239.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,997 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Chindata Group worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Chindata Group stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 2.76.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.