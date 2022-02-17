Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 362,449 shares.The stock last traded at $13.01 and had previously closed at $12.74.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $573.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,607,130 shares of company stock worth $25,692,261. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

