Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider David A. Pepper Sells 21,207 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CHH opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.