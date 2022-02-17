Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.54. 1,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,754. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

