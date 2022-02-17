Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 639.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. State Street Corp increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $204.91 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

