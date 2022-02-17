CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 24,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

