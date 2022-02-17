CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CI Financial worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CI Financial by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 240,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CI Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

