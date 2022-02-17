CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.63.

CIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

TSE:CIX traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,787. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.93. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$16.63 and a 1 year high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

