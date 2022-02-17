CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.49

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 143306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

CINC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

