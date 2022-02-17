Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,619,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,290,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

