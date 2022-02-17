Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.41-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56-53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.75 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. 20,324,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.37.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

