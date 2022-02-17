Citigroup Inc. Has $282,000 Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 614.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at $10,439,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 955.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 281,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

