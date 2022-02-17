Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $429,831,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,196,000 after acquiring an additional 932,759 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 771,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,205 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.