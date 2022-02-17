Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,334 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

