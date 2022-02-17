Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,527 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,716. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $432.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

