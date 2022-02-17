Citigroup Inc. Sells 30,127 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 26.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

