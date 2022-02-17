Citigroup Inc. Sells 30,127 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 26.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wendy’s stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
