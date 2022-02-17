Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 74.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $546.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

In other news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

