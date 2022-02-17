Citigroup Lowers Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target to €230.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup to €230.00 ($261.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

