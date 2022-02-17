Citigroup Upgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) to “Buy”

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PDRDF opened at 218.35 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of 182.38 and a twelve month high of 246.48.
About Pernod Ricard
