Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 219,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

