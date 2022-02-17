City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,600 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in City by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in City by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 15.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that City will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. City’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

