City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 363,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $13,199,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth about $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth about $4,691,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 199,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. 224,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,425. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $790.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.