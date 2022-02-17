Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MFA Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.