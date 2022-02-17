ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.20% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $5,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 25.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 137.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 159,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 541.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 148,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $8.71 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

