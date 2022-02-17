Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $483.15 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

