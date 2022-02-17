Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.
Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $483.15 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CLW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
