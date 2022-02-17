Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Position Trimmed by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after buying an additional 1,272,861 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 775,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 999.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 725,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have commented on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

