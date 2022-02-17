Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 7.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. 700,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,348,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,645,503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after buying an additional 6,609,967 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $19,705,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 1,272,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 614,777 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.