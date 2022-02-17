CNH Partners LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 86.6% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 433,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 39.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 559,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 159,493 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 357.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 513,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 400,947 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,885,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 4.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INKA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

