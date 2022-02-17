CNH Partners LLC Increases Position in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 136.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 197.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 134,682 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FACT opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

