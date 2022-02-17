CNH Partners LLC Sells 108,529 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

CNH Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,529 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISLE. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,157,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISLE stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

