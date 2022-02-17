CNH Partners LLC Takes $755,000 Position in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000.

NASDAQ REVEU opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

