Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE stock opened at $563.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.