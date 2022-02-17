Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,545.84

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,545.84 ($34.45) and traded as low as GBX 2,424 ($32.80). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,446 ($33.10), with a volume of 1,550,597 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,995 ($40.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,534.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,545.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($33.37), for a total value of £246,600 ($333,694.18).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

