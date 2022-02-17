Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,273,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

