Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 366,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,019. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,811,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

