Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.57

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $15.61. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 42,505 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

