Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.57

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $15.61. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 42,505 shares trading hands.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
