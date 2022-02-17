Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CBAN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $324.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $305,250. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

