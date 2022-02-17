Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.81.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

