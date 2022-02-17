CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 264,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

