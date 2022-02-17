Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,484,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,619,000 after buying an additional 114,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

